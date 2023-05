63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chief Michael Olasubomi ‘Subomi’ Balogun who founded First City Monument Bank is dead.

According to reports, Balogun died on Friday in a London hospital at the age of of 89.

It was gathered that Balogun’s death has not been made official but the family had informed the Awujale of Ijebuland of his death and a formal announcement is expected to be made soon.

Until his death, he was the Otunba Tunwase of Ijebuland.

Details later…