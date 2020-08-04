JUST IN: FCT High Court Judge Okeke Dies

35 SHARES Share Tweet

A judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Justice Jude Okeke, has passed on at age 64.

Spokesperson for the National Hospital, Abuja, Dr ,Tayo Haastrup, confirmed that the judge died on Tuesday.

Justice Okeke had died after battling with chest pains among other things, court officials told Punch.

According to the FCT High Court website, Justice Okeke is from Idemili North Local Government Area of Onitsha, Anambra State.

He was called to Bar in 1985 and was in active private practice of Law until he was promoted to a Judge in the FCT High Court in 2007.