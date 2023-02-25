JUST IN : FCT PDP Chairman, Two Others Die In Abuja Car Crash

The Peoples Democratic Party, Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Sunday Zakka has died in a car crash.

Zakka, was said to have died along side his orderly and driver in an auto crash.

The state party’s secretary, Bako Angulu confirmed the death in the early hour of Saturday.

He said Zakka along side his orderly and driver died in a ghastly motor accident off Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport- Kuje Road, Abuja on Friday’s night.

Zakka was on his way to Kuje, his home town, in preparation for today’s presidential and National assembly elections when the accident occurred.