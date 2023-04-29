JUST IN: Fire Guts Building At Ooni’s Palace

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One of the buildings on the premises of the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has been razed by fire.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the fire started around 11:25 PM on Friday after an electric appliance exploded in the building.

A source within the palace who pleaded anonymity disclosed that there was no casualty and no cultural items were destroyed during the incident.

He disclosed that the men of the fire service later arrived at the scene to put out the fire moments after it started.

When contacted, the Director of Media Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Comrade Moses Olafare, confirmed the incident.

He said the fire incident was triggered by a power surge which caused electrical appliances in the affected apartment to explode.

“The inferno did not spread beyond the affected building located at a section of the palace premises as it was swiftly put off through the combined efforts of the Government Fire Service, OAU Fire Service & Palace Emergency Control Unit,” Olafare added.