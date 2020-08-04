JUST IN: Fire Guts ECOWAS Secretariat In Abuja

A part of the ECOWAS Commission Secretariat in Asokoro, Abuja, has been gutted by fire.

The commission’s director of communication, Oghogho Obayuwana, confirmed the fire incident to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday night but didn’t give details about what led to it.

Obayuwana, however, told our correspondent that officials of the Federal Fire Service had put out the fire.

This website gathered that the fire affected the floor accommodating the Department of Finance and Account of the Commission.

More details to follow…