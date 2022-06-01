JUST IN: Five-Time Champions League Winner Gareth Bale Exits Madrid, Bids Fans Emotional Goodbye

Gareth Bale has announced his exit from Real Madrid in an emotional farewell message to the club and fans.

Bale won an astonishing five Champions League titles during a decorated nine-year spell with Real Madrid.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star leaves at the end of his contract this summer.

He wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, “I write this message to say thank you to all my team mates, past and present, my managers, the back room staff and to the fans that

supported me.

“I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, to win titles and to be part of what it’s so famous for, to win the Champions League.”

The Walsh scored 106 goals in 258 appearances for Madrid after joining the Spanish side in an £85m transfer in 2013.

He was part of the famous attack of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale Trident/Internet

Bale later had a fragile relationship with his former boss Zinedine Zidane. The forward was later loaned to Spurs in the 2020/21 season where he scored 11 goals in 20 games.

Although he was part of the Madrid team that won the 14th title for Los Blancos, he only featured in two games.

Bale said, “I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much more to be part of this club’s history and to achieve what we achieved while I was Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget.

“I also want to thank President Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club. Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football. It has been an honour.”