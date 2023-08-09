JUST IN: For Shooting Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez Bags 10 Years In Prison

Canadian Rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of female rapper, Megan Thee Stallion.

The 31-year-old rapper whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was handed the sentence on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Judge David Herriford had been expected to deliver Lanez’ sentence on Monday, but the proceedings were delayed after the judge had attorneys for both sides argue over his potential sentence and allowed seven witnesses, including Lanez’s father and the mother of his 6-year-old son, to give statements on behalf of Lanez.

Megan also issued a victim impact statement Monday, read by Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta, stating she “will never be the same.”

Lanez’s sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for January, but was rescheduled when he hired new attorneys and his team filed a motion for a new trial.

The motion was denied in May.

In a written statement on Monday, Megan Thee Stallion said she has suffered daily since Lanez shot her in the feet three years ago.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” Megan said in a statement, “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

Lanez shot the female rapper at the back of her feet as she walked away from an SUV in which they drove in, after leaving a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home.

She underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments.