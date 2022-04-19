JUST IN: Former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso Picks NNPP Presidential Form

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has taken his aspirations for the 2023 presidency to the next level as he, on Tuesday, picked the nomination and expression of interest forms of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Kwankwaso paid the required N30m for the forms at the party’s National headquarters in Abuja in the presence of the party’s National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Alkali, the National Organising Secretary, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi and other members of the National Working Committee.

The former Kano governor accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of failing Nigerians.

Kwankwaso dumped the PDP for NNPP on the 29th of March, 2022 over what he described as ‘serious and irreconcilable difference.’

Barely 24 hours after his defection, Kwankwaso was named National Leader of the party and his loyalists clinched top positions of the new National Executive Committee effectively putting the party’s organs in his control.