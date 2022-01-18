JUST IN: Four-Time Champion, Ghana Knocked Out Of AFCON Group Stage

… As Morocco, Garbon Qualify For Round Of 16

The Black Stars of Ghana have failed to win their decisive match against Comoros in the Africa Cup of Nations Group C.

Comoros who are facing the four-time champion for the first time in the AFCON won their first duel 3:2, thereby sending the West African nation out of the tournament.

Comoros secured an early lead in the fourth minute, thanks to a goal from B. Nabouhane.

Ghana’s André Ayew was sent off after 25 minutes of play, leaving the embattled team at the mercy of Comoros.

Ahmed Mogni doubled Comoros lead 62 minutes later. Ghana’s R. Boakye scored their first goal at the 64th minute, while A. Djiku leveled the score sheet 2:2 in the 77th minute.

Ghana conceded another goal scored by A. Mogni in the 85th minute which helped Comoros secure their first AFCON victory over Ghana.

The Black Stars failed to secure a victory in the group stage of the competition for the first time in 22 appearances.

Milovan Rajevac’s men lost their first match against Morocco (1:0) and were held in a (1-1) draw with Gabon.

Ghana have only won one of their last eight Africa Cup of Nations games and have failed to score in half of those encounters.

The last time the Black Stars were knocked out of the group stages of the AFCON was in 2006.

Morocco and Gabon have already qualified with seven and five points respectively after ending in a 2:2 draw.