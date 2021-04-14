Just In: Freight, Haulage Activities To Begin On Warri-Itakpe Rail Line Friday- FG

The Federal Government will flag off freight services and haulage activities on the newly revived Warri-Itakpe rail line on Friday.

The Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, said this in a tweet on Wednesday.

He said, “This Friday, we’ll officially flag off freight services and haulage activities on the Warri-Itakpe rail line.”

The rail line is expected to convey one million passengers annually, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said earlier this year.

Annually, the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line is also projected to convey 3.5 million tonnes of freight.

The 326-kilometre rail line had suffered huge setbacks since the past 30 years.

The rail line was virtually inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in September 2020 for commercial operations.

The contract which was awarded to Julius Berger was originally domiciled with the then Federal Ministry of Mines, Power and Steel, but was transferred to the Federal Ministry of Transport when the project was restructured to include transportation of passengers along Itakpe-Warri corridor.

This was in addition to the original concept of freight movement service for the steel industry.