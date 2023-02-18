JUST IN : Fresh Twist As Five Political Parties Adopt Atiku For President

Fresh twist has been thrown into the presidential race as five political parties on Saturday adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar for president.

Atiku has been targeting small parties all months with the aim of deepening his structure towards clinching the coveted position in the country.

While parties have been locked in discussion with the camp of the former Vice President, a splinter group has moved forward to adopt him with barely a week to the conduct of the election.

The parties which split from 14 other parties allegedly negotiating with Atiku are the Allied Peoples Movement, African Democratic Congress, National Rescue Movement, Action Alliance and Action Peoples Party.

The APM’s National Chairman had on Friday adopted Atiku’s candidacy thus repudiating the only female presidential candidate in the race, Chichi Ojei.

Ojie, who cried foul over the development, said she was involved in the negotiation.

But announcing the parties during the PDP grand presidential campaign rally in Adamawa, Yola on Saturday, the National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Dantalle, on behalf of the parties said, “Atiku was well placed and better candidate than the others” for the number one position in the land.