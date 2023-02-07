JUST IN: Funke Akindele Thrown Into Mourning As Mom Dies

Funke Akindele, a popular Nollywood actor, producer, and deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Lagos State has been bereaved by the death of her mother.

The sad news was made known by the actress’ older sister, Olubunmi Akindele, in a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

According to the statement signed by Olubunmi on behalf of the family, their mum died on Tuesday, February 7.

The statement read: “It is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty that the ADEBANJO and AKINDELE families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister, DR. R B ADEBANJO-Akindele, which occurred on Tuesday 07 February 2023.

“May her gentle soul begin its rest eternal in peace, Amen. Obsequies in honour of her passing shall be announced in due course.”

