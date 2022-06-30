JUST IN: Funke Akindele’s Second Marriage Crashes As Husband JJC Skillz Confirms Separation

…Husband Claims Actress Ejected Him From Matrimonial Home

The second marriage of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has crashed about eight years after her first marriage to Adeola Kehinde Oloyede hit the rocks.

After divorcing Oloyede in 2013, Akindele got married to Nigerian rapper and record producer, JJC Skillz, in London in 2016.

Skillz, real name Abdulrasheed Bello, announced his separation from Akindele via Instagram on Thursday.

The duo had earlier suppressed rumours of their separation when they attended the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in May 2022.

But Bello said apart from attending the AMVCA together, he has “not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship.”

He wrote: “Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted, we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now.

“3 months ago and at Funke’s insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.”

Bello and Akindele welcomed a set of twins in 2018. The rapper had fathered three children from three different women before settling down with the actress.