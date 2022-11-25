JUST IN: Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo Slumps, Dies At 51

Popular Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo has reportedly died on Friday morning
Punch quoted Hillary Vincent, his project manager, as confirming his death.
The late music producer was said to have slumped on Friday morning and died. He was aged 51.
Details regarding Okposo’s death are still sketchy at the time of filing this report.
Okposo made headlines early this year after he publicly apologized to his wife, Ozioma, for cheating on her with another lady in the United States.
He later deleted the message.
Details Later…