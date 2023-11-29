JUST IN: Gov Otti Appoints Dr. Ngozi Obioma As Abia New Head of Service

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has approved the appointment of Dr. (Mrs) Ngozi Queen Obioma as the substantive Head of Service of the state.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Abia State Government, Professor Kenneth Kalu, and seen by THE WHISTLER on Wednesday.

In his letter, Professor Kalu stated that Obioma’s appointment “takes effect from December 1, 2023.”

Obiomo will take over from Mrs Joy Maduka who held the position in an acting capacity.

THE WHISTLER recalls that the new Head of Service was among 24 Permanent Secretaries recently appointed to the state civil service by Governor Otti.

More details to follow…