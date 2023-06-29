JUST IN: Gov Otti Sacks Abia Head Of Service, Permanent Secretaries

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has taken a further step in his administration’s pursuit of accountability by suspending the state’s Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries who served under the previous administration of former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Advertisement

The suspension came in the wake of the newly inaugurated judicial panel of inquiry tasked with recovering assets and properties belonging to the Abia State Government.

Governor Otti, who assumed office on May 29, 2023, has been practical about his commitment to good governance and the recovery of stolen state resources.

In line with this objective, the judicial panel of inquiry was set up to investigate alleged mismanagement of government assets during the previous administration and recover stolen ones.

A statement released by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, indicated that the decision to relieve the Head of Service and the Permanent Secretaries of their duties is aimed at avoiding interruption with the judicial panel’s investigation.

“Following the inauguration of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Recovery of Properties and Funds belonging to Abia State Government, the Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has directed the immediate suspension of the Head of Service (HOS) and all Permanent Secretaries in the State civil service” Uko stated.

Advertisement

He said Governor Otti has approved the appointment of Lady Joy Maduka, Director, Ministry of Education, as Acting Head of Service (HOS).

The current Permanent Secretaries were directed to “hand over to the most senior Director in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies”.

Uko, however, noted that John Pedro Iroakazi, Clerk of the House; and Mrs. U. G. Uche Ikonne, Solicitor General, were not affected by the development.