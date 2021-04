JUST IN: Gunmen Attack Zazzaga Military Camp In Niger State, Burn Vehicles

Nneoma BENSON

Scores of vehicles have reportedly been razed as unknown armed men stormed a military camp in Zazzaga community, Munya Local Government Area of Niger State on Wednesday.

The assailants were said to have engaged soldiers in a gun dual for about two hours.

More details to follow…