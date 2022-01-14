JUST IN: Gunmen Kidnap Nasarawa University Students

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Nasarawa-State-University
Nasarawa State University Keffi

Armed men have reportedly abducted an unspecified number of students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

While there’s no official confirmation from authorities of the university as of press time, reports said four students were kidnapped around the school.

RELATED
Education

Hostel Fee Hike: UNIJOS Students Set For Showdown With Management

This incident comes about 48 hours after bandits stormed the Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi Campus, and abducted three female students.

They were, however, released barely 24 hours after their abduction.

More details to follow…

You might also like

Gunmen Invade Palace, Abduct Traditional Ruler In Plateau

Nasarawa: 20 Farmers Killed To ‘Avenge’ Death Of Herdsman

Jos Jailbreak: Officials Yet To Identify Trapped Criminals 20hrs After Attack

Nigeria Records 4th Jailbreak In 7 Months As Bandits Attack Plateau Prison

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.