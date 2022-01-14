JUST IN: Gunmen Kidnap Nasarawa University Students

Armed men have reportedly abducted an unspecified number of students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

While there’s no official confirmation from authorities of the university as of press time, reports said four students were kidnapped around the school.

This incident comes about 48 hours after bandits stormed the Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi Campus, and abducted three female students.

They were, however, released barely 24 hours after their abduction.

More details to follow…