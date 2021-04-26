JUST IN: Gunmen Kill Five Policemen In Okigwe

Unknown gunmen have killed five policemen in Okigwe, Imo state on Monday.

Confirming the ugly incident, the Imo Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the gunmen attacked Okigwe south area command headquarters in Ehime Mbano LGA and killed five officers.

The gunmen also burnt down the police station.

“ I can confirm an attack on OKIGWE SOUTH AREA COMMAND HQRS, Ehime Mbano LGA, by yet to be identified gunmen , five officers have been killed, while one is yet to be accounted for.”

This attack is coming barely twenty hours after the Imo State Commissioner Of Entrepreneurship was shot by armed robbers and the country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma attacked by yet to be identified gunmen on Saturday morning.