Just in: Gunmen Strike Again, Abduct Traveller In Osun

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Gunmen struck again on Saturday evening in Osun State and abducted two persons travelling from Ile Ife to Ibadan.

The incident was said to have happened around Wasinmi area in the Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State.

The fresh incident happened few days after unknown gunmen waylaid passengers on the Ibokun-Osun road and abducted travellers after killing one person.

Sources said there was panic at Wasimi area on Saturday evening following the abduction but said security agents promptly pursued the hoodlums.

The kidnapped victims were said to have been subsequently rescued.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State Police Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She said the police had rescued the two victims that were abducted and also arrested the perpetrators of the crime.

The PPRO said, “We deployed our men to the scene of the crime after a distress call and we rescued two victims and arrested three suspects.”

She said the police would continue to make the state uninhabitable for criminals while aasuring the people of their safety.