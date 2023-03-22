JUST IN: Heavy Military Presence In Abia Ahead Of INEC Declaration Of LP’s Otti As Governor-Elect

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There is a heavy presence of personnel of the Nigerian Army in the Abia State capital, Umuahia ahead of the declaration of the state’s gubernatorial results.

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to declare the state result on Tuesday, after the forensic audit of the disputed Obingwa Local Government Area result by the specialist INEC team in Abuja.

The state has conducted its gubernatorial and State House elections on March 18th but the election was declared inclusive by the electoral umpire after a conflicting result came in from Obingwa were 26,845 voters where accredited.

But the results which was described as controversial by observers presented over a 100,000 votes in favour of the PDP candidate Okechukwu Ahaiwe.

Alex Otti of the Labour Party had led the results called by the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Nnenna Oti with 172,246 votes while PDP had 78,628 votes.

But the votes from Obingwa in favour of the PDP was an upset for the LP.

Advertisement

Obingwa LGA collation was invaded by thugs after the Abia State governor stormed the centre, a move aimed at influencing the officials of INEC.

However the collation for Obingwa was moved to Umuahia.

THE WHISTLER understands that the outcome of the forensic audit by the INEC favours the LP.

According to sources, Alex Otti will be declared the governor elect by the INEC.

But ahead of the declaration, there are military presence in strategic locations of the state capital.

Advertisement

About 10 military personnel were spotted by our reporter at Ubakala Junction, Old Umuhia.