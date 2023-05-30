JUST IN: Heavy Security As Court Delivers Judgment In ‘Murder’ Of OAU Master’s Student Today

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There is a heavy security presence around the Osun State High Court, Osogbo, as the Chief Justice of Osun, Justice Oyebola Ojo, is set to deliver judgment on the alleged murder of a Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, against hotel owner, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, and six of his staff members.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reported that that after the death of Adegoke at Hilton Hotels, Ile-Ife in 2021, Dr. Adedoyin alongside his workers namely, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola, were sued for murder.

They were charged with 18 counts of conspiracy, murder, felony, indecent interference of the corpse, alteration, and cancellation of receipt and oath-taking to prevent justice.

The prosecuting counsel, Femi Falana, SAN told the court that the defendants committed the offense as charged.

But the defence counsel led by Yusuf Alli, SAN, insisted before the court that there is no evidence that his clients murdered Adegoke.

He also tackled Falana, saying the senior advocate did not obtain the fiat to prosecute the matter before Chief Justice of Osun, Justice Oyebola Ojo.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reported that Justice Ojo had reserved her judgment for today on the fiat and the charge leveled against the hotel owner, Dr Adedoyin and his six staff.

At the court today, there was heavy presence of policemen who are manning the entrance of court and screening everybody going inside.

Similarly, policemen manned different strategic places inside the court premises while some manned the entrance of the courtroom.

As of 10:09 AM, the judge was yet to sit to commence the reading of the judgment.