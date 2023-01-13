JUST IN: Hope Deems For Atiku In S/East As Prof ABC Nwosu Quits PDP, BoT

Ahead of Nigeria’s February 25 presidential election, Professor ABC Nwosu has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and resigned his membership of the party’s Board of Trustees.

Nwosu’s resignation was communicated to the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, in a letter dated January 12, 2023.

The former Minister of Health said his resignation was “a matter of Conscience and Principle,” citing the failure of the PDP to respect the provisions in its constitution and an agreement reached by party members on rotational presidency between the North and the South.

“This resignation for me is a matter of conscience and principle because of the Party’s inability to adhere to the rotation provision in its (PDP) constitution.

“The journey to rotational presidency between the North and South of Nigeria has been a long and arduous one and I have been involved.

“Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must learn to keep to an agreement reached by a Constituent Assembly (1995), and enshrined in the Party’s (PDP) Constitution (1998),” he said.

Nwosu, who supported Atiku against President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019, may be considering working for Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate and former Anambra governor.

In a 2021 interview, the Anambra-based politician said the 2023 election will confirm to people of the South-East whether are accepted as Nigerians.

“Definitely and the 2023 is a DNA test for Ndigbo in Nigeria. Put bluntly, 2023, like DNA test, will prove to Ndigbo whether other Nigerians accept them as Nigerians or not. Ndigbo have a proverb that a person rejected by others does not reject himself,” he told Vanguard.

“So, we wait on 2023 and see what it portends for Nigeria and we are confident that Ambassador Obiozor, having served in Israel, a beleaguered nation that epitomizes determination and survival and also in the United States of America, has a clear head to see Ndigbo through the next four years.”