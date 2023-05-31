JUST IN: Hotel Receptionist Jailed 2 Years For Role In Murder Of OAU Student

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Adesola Adedeji, the receptionist of Hilton Hotels owned by Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for altering the record of the hotel in the case of the murder of a postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke.

THE WHISTLER reported that Adedoyin was sentenced to death by hanging alongside the manager of the hotel, Adeniyi Aderogba, and supervisor, Oyetunde Kazeem, while sentencing of Adesola was deferred till today (Wednesday) after the prosecution counsel pleaded that the judge should tamper justice with mercy because she helped to unearth the mystery behind the case.

Adesola was convicted for altering the hotel’s record to cover up the whereabouts of Adegoke.

She was sentenced to two years in jail by the presiding judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo, on Wednesday.

She noted that the jail term will start counting from the day she was arrested by the police in 2021.

Reading the judgment, Justice Ojo said: “I have carefully considered the passionate plea of counsel to the seventh defendant in this circumstances and also carefully considered the submission of the prosecution on the need to temper justice with mercy in respect of the seventh defendant in this case. I have observed and considered the sober dominion of the seventh defendant in the court throughout the trial. I am equally mindful of the circumstances surrounding the case of the defendant in this case and I am not unmindful of the provision of section 411 (2) (b)(3) of the law on this case. I hereby sentence you, Adedeji Adesola to two years imprisonment starting from the first day of her arrest.”