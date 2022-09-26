JUST-IN: I Made Only N1.5m From Kidnapping, Bayelsa Kingpin Who Flaunts Wealth On Social Media Claims

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

John Lyon, a kidnap kingpin behind a series of high-profile kidnap incidents in Bayelsa State has said that he made only N1.5m from kidnapping.

Lyon whose real name is John Ewa was arrested by operatives of Operation Puff Adder in Abuja.

He also claimed to be a cleaner at Sterling bank before he allegedly resigned from the job in 2003 to into the business of interior decorations.

Speaking while being paraded by the Bayelsa State Police Command, Lyon claimed that he was not directly involved in kidnapping.

He said that from all the proceeds made by the gang that he was alleged to be leading, he only made N1.5m which, according to him was a gift from the group.

He said, “I was actually involved in this kidnapping of Danjuma but I was not aware that it is kidnapping. I was told they have a business together and that I should just tell them where he is staying. I was working in Sterling Bank as a cleaner. I left the bank in 2003 when I resigned.

“I am not that kind of person; I have a handwork that I do and its interior decoration. I was just involved in this matter, the money given to me was not what I was entitled to, I was not fully involved.

“I was told it’s a N30m deal and I was given N1.5m which was like a dash (gift) because my mum was actually ill in the hospital. The sharing of the ransom was giving to me as a dash (gift).”

When asked what political party he belongs wince he was seeing with T-shirts of the All Progressives Congress on social media, he replied, “I am not a politician, I do not belong to any political party.”

In a viral video, Ewa in handcuffs wearing a boxer at the premises of Operation Puff Adder Yenagoa was seen begging the Police officers to forgive him noting that his wife just gave birth.

“I was not involved in your kidnap (referring to the Danjuma). There is a guy they always call for a job, his name is Millow. Please, sir forgive me. I was not involved in your matter. Please Sir my wife just gave birth”