JUST IN: ‘I Want To Serve As Your Next President’ — Amaechi Declares 2023 Ambition 

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared his intention to run for president in the 2023 presidential election. 

Amaechi made the declaration before a cross section of the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Rivers State on Saturday. 

“I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next President,” he said. 

The minister’s declaration came about two weeks after his political rival and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, joined the presidential race

More details to follow… 

