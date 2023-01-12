JUST IN: ‘I Wast Arrested In Error’ – Okupe Says After Release By EFCC, DSS

The former Director-General of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Doyin Okupe, has been released following his arrest by operatives of the Department of States Service (DSS) on Thursday.

Okupe, in a statement published on his Twitter handle hours after his arrest, said he was released from the Lagos office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after it was established that he was arrested in error.

The former LP campaign DG added that senior officers of the EFCC in Lagos and Abuja apologized to him for the error.

“I was arrested and detained at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos this morning, 12th Jan, on my way to the UK for medicals after years of my passport being withheld by the FHC Abuja.

“I have just left the EFCC office where senior officers in lagos and Abuja appologised to me for the error. OCCUPATIONAL HAZZARD abi?” he tweeted

THE WHISTLER reported Okupe’s arrest by DSS agents who asked him to provide court processes showing that he paid the fine option on his money laundering conviction by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Recall that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Maitama, sentenced Okupe to 2 years imprisonment or an option of N13 million fine on charges bordering on money laundering and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N702million.

This website understands that Okupe, an ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has since paid the N13 million fine.