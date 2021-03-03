JUST IN: ICC Investigates ‘Long Cycle Of Violence’ Between Israel, Palestine

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The International Criminal Court (ICC), on Wednesday, said it had initiated an investigation into an agelong crisis between the nations of Israel and Palestine, which according to it has devastated the lives and livelihood of citizens on both sides.

ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, made this known in a statement published on the court’s website and seen by our correspondent.

Bensouda said her office had for the past five years monitored the situation in Palestine and was persuaded that the level of human right violations there required attention by relevant authorities.

The prosecutor also noted the contentious territorial landscape arguments from both sides, saying it constitutes part of the reasons for crimes in both countries.

She added that the ICC would not be bias as it embarks on this probe.

Her statement partly reads: “Today, I confirm the initiation by the Office of the Prosecutor (”Office”) of the International Criminal Court (”ICC” or the ”Court”) of an investigation respecting the Situation in Palestine. The investigation will cover crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court that are alleged to have been committed in the Situation since 13 June 2014, the date to which reference is made in the Referral of the Situation to my Office.

“To both Palestinian and Israeli victims and affected communities, we urge patience. The ICC is not a panacea, but only seeks to discharge the responsibility that the international community has entrusted to it, which is to promote accountability for Rome Statute crimes, regardless of the perpetrator, in an effort to deter such crimes.

“In the end, our central concern must be for the victims of crimes, both Palestinian and Israeli, arising from the long cycle of violence and insecurity that has caused deep suffering and despair on all sides.”

But the development will most likely not go down well with the Israeli government which had overtime faulted ICC’s view on Israel’s national interest.

Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, had told some of its foreign partners about “Israel’s total opposition to the decision of the ICC.”