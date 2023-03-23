JUST IN: ICPC To Re-Arraign Ex-JAMB Registrar On Fresh Fraud Charges Friday

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) will re-arraign former Registrar of the JAMB, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, before Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, on Friday.

The anti-graft agency disclosed the development to THE WHISTLER, stating the ex-Jamb boss will be arraigned on fresh charges.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Ojerinde and others were on July 6, 2021, arraigned before Justice Obiora Egwuatu by the ICPC on an 18-count charge bordering on alleged N5b fraud.

He was partly accused of using his position as Registrar of JAMB to confer corrupt advantage upon one Jimoh Olabisi Olatunde, a public officer, by instructing Zenith Bank Plc to open an account No. 1002833087 in the name of JAMB/J.O. Olabisi into which he allegedly diverted a cumulative sum of N2,769,083,044.04 (Two Billion, Seven Hundred and Sixty-Nine Million, Eighty Three Thousand, Four Hundred and Forty-Six Naira, Four Kobo).

The professor had pleaded not guilty to the charges, paving way for his trial.

But he later entered into a plea bargain between him and the ICPC but it did not work out, leading to the continuation of trial, though he was granted bail by the judge.

However, he was rearrested at the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on January 26, 2023 by officers of the ICPC following a bench warrant obtained from the court after new developments and fresh facts regarding the allegations against him.