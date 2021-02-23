JUST IN: IGP Adamu Promotes 3 AIGs To DIG

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has promoted three new assistant inspector general police to the rank of deputy inspector general of police.

The police disclosed this in a series of tweets on its official handle on Tuesday.

The newly promoted DIGs were named as Tijani Baba, Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim and Moses Jitoboh.

IGP Adamu decorated the officers with their new ranks at the force headquarters, Abuja.

The police chief said their promotion and subsequent decoration followed the retirement of some DIGs from their respective geo-political zones.

“The elevation of the Senior Officers is in acting capacity,” the IGP said.

According to the tweet, “the new DIGs have been posted to their new departments and directorated as follows;

“DIG Tijani Baba–Directorate of Force Intelligence Bureau; DIG Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, mni–Department of Logistics and Supply; DIG Moses A. Jitoboh, mni- Department of Research and Planning”.

Before his promotion, DIG Tijani Baba was the AIG in charge of Zones 9 Umuahia, 12 Bauchi, 7 Abuja and 8 Lokoja respectively.

He had also served as CP Special Protection Unit (SPU), CP Federal Operations and CP Zamfara State respectively.

Also, DIG Zanna Ibrahim was, until recently, the Commandant, Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano.

He is an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos.

DIG Zanna was at various times commissioner of police, Zamfara, Delta and Yobe State commands.

He was also CP Info-Tech, as well as the Director Peacekeeping Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja, amongst others.

Similarly, DIG Moses Jitoboh is an alumnus of NIPSS and was AIG in charge of Border Patrol, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He was also AIG in charge of Zone 8 Headquarters, Lokoja, AIG Investment, Force Headquarters, Abuja and Commissioner of Police Adamawa State Police Command.

The IGP described DIG Jitoboh as an officer with huge experience in VIP protection and was once the Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO) to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The IGP, while congratulating the trio on their elevation, enjoined them to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Police Service Commission and the Federal Government of Nigeria by rendering selfless services to the nation.