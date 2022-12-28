Just In: IGP Shuns Recommendation For Sack Of Killer Cop, Approves Suspension

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba has recommended the immediate suspension of Assistant Superintendent of Police Drambi Vandi.

Vandi was confirmed by the Lagos Police Command to have killed a legal practitioner, Bolanle Raheem on Sunday after pulling a trigger at their vehicle.

The Lagos Command told The WHISTLER on Wednesday it has concluded the investigation and sent its recommendation to the Force Headquarters, hinting at the possible sack of the officer.

But a recent statement by the police signed by the Force Spokesperson CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi revealed the suspension of the officer instead.

The statement quoted the IGP as saying that the officer would be suspended pending a detailed report on the incident, contrary to information available to THE WHISTLER that all vital information about the case have been sent to the police boss.

“The Investigation report is out and it has been forwarded to the IGP. The query and recommendation have also been forwarded. So, we have done our part from Lagos and those are two things that are required of us.

“The next step is for the IGP to put out their recommendation, or uphold our recommendation. Then it will be sent to Police Service Commission for review and final verdict.

“Definitely, he will be sacked. Afterwards, he will be prosecuted like every other civilian because a serving officer cannot be prosecuted. He needs to be dismissed. However, the court will determine his punishment,” Hundeyin exclusively told THE WHISTLER.

However, the recent statement by the police read partly, “The IGP noted that the recommendation for the suspension of the officer is in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

“The IGP further noted that the suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.

“The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.”

IGP reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and assured the public of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter.

He, therefore, appealed to the public to be calm as all hands are on deck to ensure justice prevails while measures have been put in place to prevent future occurrences.