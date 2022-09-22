JUST IN: I’ll Expose Bad Characters In PDP On Friday – Wike

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The leadership crisis in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has taken a new dimension as the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to expose those he called bad characters masquerading as leaders in the party on Friday (tomorrow).

He said he will use his Friday media chat to detail those with ill characters and expose them before Nigerians.

The governor stated this while meeting with party stakeholders in 319 wards of the state at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

THE WHISTLER had reported that following Tuesday night’s meeting which spilled over to Wednesday morning, the anti-Ayu camp led by the Governor had agreed that each state chapter of the alliance should hold their meeting to strategize how they will conduct their affairs without joining the PDP presidential campaign council, headed by Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State Governor.

This was after repeated calls that the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, must resign.

Since June, the Wike camp has given as an irreducible minimum condition Ayu’s exit before supporting the party in its quest to produce Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa as president and vice president respectively in next year’s elections.

But Atiku has rejected the idea and doubled down on his call for patience on Thursday in defiance to the call for Ayu’s exit from the large section of the Southern and North Central caucuses of the party as well as some sections of the party in Gombe State.

Speaking during the meeting in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Wike expressed disgust at the way PDP is being conducted, wondering how the party intends to restructure the country if it cannot restructure itself.

Details later…