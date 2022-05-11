JUST IN: Imo Gov Uzodimma Gives Appointees 5 Days To Resign

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has asked all his appointees seeking elective positions in 2023 to submit their resignation letters on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

The governor gave the directive on Wednesday at the new Exco Chambers of the Imo State Government House, Owerri, after an executive council meeting.

“The Executive Governor of Imo state, His Excellency Hope Uzodimma, today at the state exco meeting directs all government appointees interested in seeking elective positions in 2023 election to submit their respective resignation letters on or before Monday, the 16th of May 2022,” read a statement posted on the state government’s Facebook page.

The directive came hours after a Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, which had voided the provision of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

This section states that “No political appointees at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”.