JUST IN: Imo Gov Uzodimma Gives Appointees 5 Days To Resign

Nigeria Politics
By Chukwudi Ojukwu James
Hope-Uzodimma
Hope Uzodimma, Imo State Governor

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has asked all his appointees seeking elective positions in 2023 to submit their resignation letters on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

The governor gave the directive on Wednesday at the new Exco Chambers of the Imo State Government House, Owerri, after an executive council meeting.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Oil Wells: Wike’s Celebration Of Supreme Court Judgment ‘Premature’- Uzodinma

“The Executive Governor of Imo state, His Excellency Hope Uzodimma, today at the state exco meeting directs all government appointees interested in seeking elective positions in 2023 election to submit their respective resignation letters on or before Monday, the 16th of May 2022,” read a statement posted on the state government’s Facebook page.

The directive came hours after a Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, which had voided the provision of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

This section states that “No political appointees at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”.

You might also like

Oil Wells: Wike’s Celebration Of Supreme Court Judgment…

Oil Wells : ‘You Can’t Turn Against Supreme Court That Made You Imo Governor’ – Wike…

No Vacancy In Imo Gov’t House, Uzodinma Has Done ‘Exceedingly Well’…

BREAKING: Gunshots As Hoodlums Attack PVC Collection Centre In Imo, Destroy Voter…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.