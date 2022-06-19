JUST IN: INEC Announces APC’s Oyebanji Winner Of Ekiti Governorship

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Biodun Oyebanji, the winner of the Ekiti State governorship election.

The election which was held across the state on Saturday was peaceful.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, announced the results after collating results from the entire 16 local government areas of the state.

The APC candidate scored 187,057 votes to defeat his closest rival, Segun Oni of the SDP who polled 82,211 votes, while the PDP candidate, Olabisi Kolawole, came third with 67,457 votes.

Out of the 360,753 votes cast, the total valid votes in the election were 351,865.

Adebowale said, “Oyebanji, having scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected as the governor-elect of Ekiti State”

The agent of SDP, Owoseeni Ajayi, who is a former Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association, Ado Ejiti branch refused to sign form EC8D for the votes cast.

The agent of the ADP, said, “Instead of having polling centres, what we have in Ekiti are vote-buying centres”.

Recall that Oni had complained about vote-buying and asked security agents to curb the practice

There were also complaints from many areas that some politicians were engaged in vote-buying and the EFCC arrested some suspects in connection with the act.