JUST IN: INEC Boss Yakubu Briefs FEC ON 2023 Elections Amid Fears Of Postponement

With 17 days to the conduct of the 2023 general elections, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, is currently briefing the Federal Executive Council, FEC, in a meeting President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding.

The meeting which is holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja reportedly has all cabinet members in attendance.

Apart from Yakubu, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba will also make presentation on the force’s preparation for the general elections amid sporadic protests and skirmishes regarding the scarcity of the naira, Nigeria’s currency.

The INEC Boss had previously complained that violence and the recent scarcity of naira notes could impede the smooth conduct of the elections during the week, stoking fears that the election may be postponed.

The scarcity of new notes forced some state governors to approach the apex bank which on Wednesday put a halt to the expiration of the policy that was expected to end February 10 until the matter is treated.

Details later…