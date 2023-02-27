JUST IN: INEC Removes Restrictions To Allow All Nigerians View Election Results On IReV Portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has removed the login restriction on its election results viewing portal (IReV).

Checks by THE WHISTLER on Monday revealed that the login page which required a set of credentials used to authenticate a user has been removed.

With the development, members of the public can now access the portal (www.inecelectionresults.ng/) which was initially restricted to people who had registered before the election.

Meanwhile, as of 12:45 pm on Monday, only 56,010 election results from the 176,846 polling units nationwide (about 31%) had been uploaded on the site.

THE WHISTLER reports that the development came amid criticism against INEC over the failure of its officials to upload results of the presidential and national elections to the portal in real-time.