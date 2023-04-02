JUST IN: Ipeleng, Ebubu, Yvonne Lose Out Of $100,000 BBTitans Grand Prize

BBTitans housemates — Ipeleng, Ebubu, and Yvonne — have lost out on the $100,000 grand prize after being evicted from the reality TV show during the ongoing grand finale on Sunday.

Among the top six housemates, Ipeleng was the first to be evicted followed by Ebubu, and then Yvonne

Their eviction was announced by the Hosts of the reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Lawrence Maleka.

The finale started with Nigerian artist Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, A.K.A Mayorkun, performing ‘Certified Loner’ and ‘Sugarcane’, while Dj Twise performed ‘The Cash’ after Ipeleng and Ebubu were evicted.

Before their eviction, Big Brother celebrated the top six housemates who spent 78 days competing for the grand prize.

On Monday, the finalists were filled with gratitude as they spoke about making it to the final stage.

Kanaga Jnr said it made him feel seen and heard, while Khosi said it made her realise her worth. She went on to win the final Head of House title alongside Ipeleng.

Ebubu said he gained confidence from the show, while Yvonne said she learnt to ‘trust’ herself, but TsaTsii said the show has been “emotion of a roller-coaster.”

This BBTitans edition tagged ‘Ziyakhala Wahala’ premiered on January 15, 2023, and brought housemates from Nigeria and South Africa under one roof.

However, this year’s edition got poor viewership compared to previous Big Brother reality shows.