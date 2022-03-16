JUST IN: ISWAP Kidnaps Health Worker, Loot Petrol, Food Items From Humanitarian Truck In Borno

Nigeria
By News Agency of Nigeria
File photo

The Borno Government on Wednesday confirmed the abduction of a health worker with the General Hospital Gubio, Mr. Bulama Geidam, by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

The ISWAP insurgents attacked Gubio on Wednesday at about 2 a.m. and looted food items and fuel from a humanitarian truck.

The state Commissioner for Health, Juliana Bitruce, who confirmed the abduction to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri, said the incident was “unfortunate and disturbing”.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

I Will Drop My Ambition And Support Any Aspirant Anointed By Buhari – Modu-Sheriff

She said that the abducted health worker was among those who remained at their duty posts in spite of the challenges of insecurity in the area.

“The ministry will write to officially inform all the concerned security agencies, including the Theater Command, Operation Hadin Kai,” she said.

The commissioner prayed for the safe release of the health worker.

Residents who fled for safety during the attack returned to their homes after the insurgents had withdrawn from the town.

You might also like

FG Arrests 45 Out Of 676 Financiers Of Boko Haram, ISWAP

Borno Gov’t Investigates Slitting Of Student’s Throat At Maiduguri School

EU Supports Rebuilding Of Borno After ‘Monumental’ Crisis, Gives Nigeria,…

Drug Traffickers Posing As Security Operatives Nabbed With 427kg Drugs In Borno,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.