Just In: JAMB Postpones Mock Exam Dates Due To Postponed Gubernatorial Elections

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has postponed the date for the 2023 Mock- Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) examination.

Advertisement

The exam was earlier scheduled for Thursday,16th March 2023, but has now been moved to Thursday, 30th March 2023.

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the board’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol revealed this in a communique issued on Monday afternoon.

Benjamin attributed the shift in date to the change in the date for the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly Elections earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, 11th March 2023 but now moved to 18th March 2023.

He added that candidates who registered early and indicated their willingness to take the Mock-UTME would be notified as to when to print their Mock-UTME notification slip, which would contain their centres and other details.

“The Board also wants to use this opportunity to announce that this year’s UTME would witness some groundbreaking innovations aimed at addressing observed infractions and centre failures.

Advertisement

“For instance, in the new regime, if there is a delay of up to one hour before the commencement of a particular session, that session stands cancelled and would be rescheduled along with the candidates.

“By the same token, no examination can be started one hour after the scheduled commencement time,” he said.

Benjamin stated that such sessions would be scheduled for any vacant or available slot.

He added that the Board has made it mandatory that candidates must be notified of their new scheduled session or centre, as the case may be before they leave their centre.

“In addition, no candidate would be allowed to spend less than one hour before submission of responses during the UTME.

Advertisement

“Similarly, the new regime would make it impossible for candidates to log in after one hour of activation of the examination.

“If for any reason, an examination session is cancelled or cannot hold, candidates are not to panic as they will simply be scheduled for the next available session, which could be that same day. What such candidates are expected to do is quietly leave the hall and move to the Holding Area to await further instruction.

“Furthermore, they are not to leave the examination centre until they have been notified of the day and time of their rescheduled examination.

He added that candidates should be aware that any rescheduled examination is strictly meant to accommodate only those whose examination session could not hold on account of one reason or another, and not for those who were marked late or absent for their exam session.

The Mock-UTME is an optional examination introduced by JAMB to provide an opportunity for candidates to have hands-on experience with the system.

“It also affords JAMB an opportunity to ascertain its readiness and that of its partners for the main UTME scheduled to hold between April 29 and May 12, 2023,” he said.