JUST IN: Jonathan’s Name Missing As Tinubu, Others Face APC Screening

Despite being linked with the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a possible consensus presidential candidate, the name of former President, Goodluck Jonathan, is missing from the screening list of the APC.

The APC is commencing its screening exercise today after many shifts and uncertainties.

Listed for screening, according to sources, are the National Leader of the APC and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and former ministers Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Godswill Akpabio, and Chukwuemeja Nwajiuba.

Others are Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

Also for screening are former Senate President Ken Nnamani, former House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole and serving Senators Ibikunle Amosun, Ajayi Boroffice, and Rochas Okorocha.

President Buhari’s running mate in 2011, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Uju Ken-Ohanenye, Nicholas Felix, Ahmad Rufai Sani, Tein Jack-Rich, Ikeobasi Mokelu are also expected to face the screening panel.

The APC has slated Saturday 6 for its National Convention.