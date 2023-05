JUST IN: Jubilation In Ede As Supreme Court Affirms Adeleke Osun Governor

The Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment on Tuesday affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State.

The court dismissed the petition of the immediate past governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adegboyega Oyetola, for lack of merit.

Adeleke has reacted to his affirmation by the court. He said the victory is a call for service to do more.

