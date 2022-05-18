JUST IN: Judge Strikes Out New Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu

The federal high court sitting in Abuja has struck out the fresh amended charge instituted against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The wordings of the amended charge was not read in open court but Justice Binta Nyako said the federal government “cannot foist” the amended charge on the court, and said it was like “a bombardment.”

On April 8, the court had struck out 8 out of 15 treason and terrorism related count charges instituted against Kanu by the federal government.

She had ruled that the charges were mere repetition of words.

After the judge denied the IPOB leader bail on Wednesday, Prosecution counsel, K.E. Kasaue told the judge that he had an amended charge which is consistent with the earlier one existing in the court.

“Prosecution can amend charges even on the day of judgement,” he said but Justice Nyako cut him short.

“Listen to me, you cannot continue to amend at large, amendment must end at some point.

“You cannot file an amended charge yesterday, you come in this morning and I am bombarded with this amended charge,” she said in obvious anger.

Ozekhome also protested that the federal government had amended charges against Kanu 7 times since 2017.

Nyako held that if she was going to deal with an amended charge in the case, it would mean that Kanu will take a fresh plea,adding that parties will have to look at the charges again.

Ozekhome said the wordings in the new charge were new and that “they have altered the charge sir.”

K.E .Kasaue subsequently withdrew the proposed amended charge.

“If my lord is mindful that this amended charge will stall proceeding and is inconsistent with the earlier charge , we will withdraw it,” he said.

But Justice Nyako said,

“You (FG) have withdrawn your application.

“It is struck out.”

She added that the case should continue on the existing charge.