JUST IN: Judgment On Governor Ayade’s Defection To APC Shifted To April 6

Nigeria Politics
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Ben-Ayade-
Ben Ayade, Cross River State Governor

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has rescheduled judgment in a suit challenging the defection of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River, from the People’s Democratic party to the All Progressives Congress.

The application which was instituted by the PDP against Ayade and his deputy was fixed for judgement today.

But on the cause list before Justice Taiwo Taiwo, a new date (6/4/2022) was written on it.

The court official, without given any reason, said the court will not be sitting on the matter today(Friday).

RELATED
Nigeria

APC Convention: Oyeyemi Deploys 1,500 FRSC Personnel, Calls For Collaboration With Police

The PDP, through its counsel Emmanuel Ukala, had sought an order sacking the governor and his deputy over their defection.

Ukala had argued that the duo should vacate their offices because votes in an election belongs to political parties and not the flagbearers.

He sought the following reliefs:

“A declaration that in view of the provisions of section 221 of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the democratic system of governance operated in Nigeria, votes at the election and elections are won by political parties and not their candidate or the candidates sponsored at the election by the political parties”.

“INEC should immediately receive from the plaintiff (PDP), the name of its candidates to replace the 3rd and 4th defendants (Ayade and Esu) for the purpose of utilising the lawful votes cast in favour of the plaintiff or in the alternative directing the 1st defendant to hold a gubernatorial election for Cross River State in accordance with Section 177 of the Constitution excluding the 3rd and 4th defendants who are disqualified from participating in the election by virtue of Section 192 (1) (b) of the Constitution) arising from abandonment of the majority lawful votes and the offices occasioned by the action of the 3rd and 4th defendants by reason of their becoming members of the 2nd defendant who did not win majority of the lawful votes cast at the election”.

Justice Taiwo will now passed his verdict on the case by April 6.

You might also like

JUST IN: National Convention: APC Bars Political Appointees From Voting

2023: Top Presidential Aspirants To Step Down As Saraki, Tambuwal, Bala Meet In Abuja

APC Convention: Ayade’s Commissioner Nominated For Women Leader As South-South Draws…

‘This Is Satanic Blackmail’ – Umahi Denies Withdrawing N6.7bn From…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.