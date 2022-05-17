JUST IN: Kano Govt Begins Probe Of Gas Explosion, Urges Residents Not To Panic

The Kano State Government have reacted to the explosion suffered along the Aba Road, Sabon Gari area of Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

The state government through its Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

This website reported the incident of the explosion where many especially children had sustained different degrees of injuries while three individuals have been reported dead.

Garba clarified that the explosion did not occur in a school but occurred “at an animal feed store opposite the school”, identified as Winners Kids Academy.

The statement said, “While the cause of the explosion and the damage it had done is yet to be officially ascertained, an investigation has since commenced to determine the cause, impact and measures to be taken.”

Garba called on the people in the state, particularly those living in the area where the incident occurred to remain calm while the government in collaboration with relevant agencies are working on the matter.

The commissioner assured that government would keep the public abreast of any development and warned people to desist from spreading unsubstantiated news.

However, the State’s Police Command confirmed that it was not a bomb explosion but a gas cylinder explosion.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko who was at the scene of the incident explained that the seller’s shop is on the ground floor of the building where the school is located.

So, when the cylinder exploded, it brought down the building and the pupils got injured.

Reports said many are still trapped in the collapsed building.