JUST IN: Kano Man Arrested For Alleged ‘Provocative Posts Against Muslims’ Sentenced To 24 Years Imprisonment

A High Court sitting in Kano has reportedly sentenced Mubarak Bala, (president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria) who was accused of blasphemy against Islam, to 24 years in jail.

BBC Hausa reports that he was “convicted of 18 felony counts ” after pleading guilty to charges instituted against him.

He reportedly told the court that he was not aware of the impact of his messages.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Bala’s arrest on April 28, 2020 came after a group of lawyers wrote a petition against him to the Kano State Commissioner of Police.

They had alleged that Bala, a Kano resident “has since then been writing stuffs on his Facebook page that are provocative and annoying to Muslims.”