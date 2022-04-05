JUST IN: Kano Man Arrested For Alleged ‘Provocative Posts Against Muslims’ Sentenced To 24 Years Imprisonment

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
court
Court Gavel

A High Court sitting in Kano has reportedly sentenced Mubarak Bala, (president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria) who was accused of blasphemy against Islam, to 24 years in jail.

BBC Hausa reports that he was “convicted of 18 felony counts ” after pleading guilty to charges instituted against him.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

APC Convention: Court’s Decision On Electoral Act Booby Trap To Nullify APC’s Convention – Lawyer

He reportedly told the court that he was not aware of the impact of his messages.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Bala’s arrest on April 28, 2020 came after a group of lawyers wrote a petition against him to the Kano State Commissioner of Police.

They had alleged that Bala, a Kano resident “has since then been writing stuffs on his Facebook page that are provocative and annoying to Muslims.”

You might also like

Two Nigerian Judges On NJC Watchlist, As 15 New Ones Recommended For Appointment

N5.8 Billion Corruption Cases, Others Stalled By JUSUN Strike

Killer Drinks: Death Toll Rises As Over 400 Hospitalized In Kano

Business Man To Spend 15 Years In Jail For Duping Amaechi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.