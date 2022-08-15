JUST IN: Kenya Deputy President Wins Close Presidential Election

71 SHARES Share Tweet

The Deputy President of Kenya, William Ruto, has been declared Kenya’s President-elect after winning the presidential election.

The electoral commission said on Monday that he narrowly beat his rival, Raila Odinga, with 50.4% of the votes cast.

However, BBC reports that four of the seven members of the electoral commission did not approve the announcement.

Juliana Cherera, the vice-chairperson of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had said “We cannot take ownership of the result that is going to be announced because of the opaque nature of this last phase of the general election”

Meanwhile, Ruto reacted to his supposed victory on Monday describing the electoral body as ‘heroes’

Ruto will succeed outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta before month end.

Foreign media had reported that his successor did not support his candidacy during the campaign.