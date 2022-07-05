JUST IN: Kwankwaso: Labour Party Declares Alliance With NNPP Dead As Okupe Reveals Next Move –

The much talked about alliance between the Labour Party and the New Nigeria People’s Party is dead and has collapsed.

Dr Doyin Okupe, the temporary running mate to LP’s Peter Obi disclosed this on Channels Television Politics Today program on Tuesday.

He said the merger failed because Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP insisted on being the presidential flagbearer even when a northern muslim of same extraction (Muhammadu Buhari) was about to complete eight years in office.

He said during coalition talks, he had asked the NNPP leadership if it was fair to field Kwankwaso, a northerner, of which the NNPP leadership said there was nothing wrong with that.

Okupe revealed that LP is now looking at young running mate of northern extraction.

He maintained that the penetration of Obi in the south is very strong while that of the north is like 20 percent, hence, the need to get a vibrant youth from the north as a running mate.

He maintained that Kwankwaso was wrongly relying on age as though that gives an edge in political leadership.

He added that Kwankwaso does not match Obi in terms of national appeal.

“That doesn’t answer the question the youths are asking.

“The alliance between LP and NNPP is dead over four weeks,” he said.

Okupe said it was NNPP that was trying to leverage on the popularity of Peter Obi.