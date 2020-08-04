JUST IN: Kwara Dep Gov, Wife Test Positive For COVID-19

The Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Kayode Alabi and his wife, Abieyuwa Alabi have tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdularazak, Rafiu Ajakaye disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Alabi is also the Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19.

Ajakaye said the deputy governor and his wife underwent COVID-19 test on Monday after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.

He said “The results of their test are positive. The second couple are very stable and in high spirit, and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government’s medical team.”

According to him, immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days.

“The government wishes the second couple and all others quick recovery,” he added.