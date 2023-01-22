JUST IN: Labour Party Politician Emerges New Zealand Prime Minister-Elect

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

New Zealand’s Minister of Education, Chris Hipkins(45) has emerged the next prime minister of the country.

Advertisement

He was unanimously chosen and endorsed on Sunday by his political platform, Labour party, following the resignation of current prime minister, Mrs Jacinda Ardern.

Speaking to journalists after his endorsement as the lone contender, Hipkins promised to build on the legacy of his successor.

“Earlier today the Labour party caucus, the Labour team of MPs unanimously endorsed me as their new leader and as the next prime minister of New Zealand.

“I want to acknowledge the outgoing prime minister, my very good friend Jacinda Ardern. She’s been one of New Zealand’s great prime ministers,” Hipkins said.

His predecessor, Ardern had resigned last Thursday, admitting she was no longer capable of handling the country’s leadership role.

Advertisement

“I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility- the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not,” she said surprisingly to the citizens.

The incoming PM will be Sworn-in on February 7.

Born in 1978, Chris has worked in the country’s public and private sectors.

Outlining his profile, the New Zealand Labour party wrote, ” Chris is passionate about the Hutt Valley, his home, a place that he believes is “bursting with energy and potential”. An outdoor enthusiast, Chris is particularly keen on mountain biking, tramping and swimming. Chris currently lives in Upper Hutt.

“He attended Waterloo Primary School, Hutt Intermediate and Hutt Valley Memorial College (later known as Petone College), where he was the Head Boy in 1996. “He went on to complete a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Politics and Criminology at Victoria University.

Advertisement

“After completing his study, Chris worked in the industry training sector. Before becoming an MP he also worked at parliament, first as Senior Advisor to two Education Ministers and later in the office of the then-Prime Minister Helen Clark.

“Chris entered Parliament in 2008 and became the Spokesperson for Education at the beginning of 2013. He places a strong emphasis on social justice and believes that every New Zealander should have the opportunity to reach their full potential.”