JUST IN: Lagos Orders Movement Restriction For Saturday LG Election

Lagos State Government has announced restriction of movement for the local government election holding across the state between the hours of 8am and 3pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

The Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

Omotoso explained that the movement restriction was to allow easy movement of voters, electoral officers and materials.

The statement read in part, “The restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) conduct hitch-free elections into positions of chairmen and councillors in all the 57 local governments and local council development areas.

“The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security.

“All eligible voters are urged to participate in the elections, which require the cooperation of all residents.”